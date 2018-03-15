Monmouth County SPCA Assists with Rescue of Over 300 Dogs from Puerto Rico

PHOTO: This puppy is one of the dogs rescued from Puerto Rico.

EATONTOWN, NJ – The Monmouth County SPCA has once again assisted in a large rescue effort to bring dogs from Puerto Rico to New Jersey. Over this past weekend, 200 dogs were flown into Atlantic City Airport and another 100 to Newark Airport with several tri-state rescue organizations waiting to take them to their new destinations. The effort was organized by St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, along with Puerto Rican rescue groups El Faro de los Animales and Island Dog.

photo courtesy Press of Atlantic City

The urge to get the animals out of Puerto Rico originally came from the devastating hurricanes that hit the island in September. It is reported that since the storms there are still regions without power or running water, forcing families to give up their beloved pets to shelters that are already inundated with animals. Monmouth County SPCA Animal Care Manager, Kathy Miles, was present for each flight’s drop-off and says, “It’s incredible to see so many organizations working together to save these animals.” Miles added that “watching the transition from being scared in a crate to wagging their tail with our staff when they arrive to our shelter is always heartwarming!”

The animals will undergo medical and behavioral assessments and be placed up for adoption shortly. For more information on how to adopt, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 732-542-5962. The most significant way the public can help this rescue effort is by making monetary donations towards the Second Chance Medical Fund, which is used when animals need immediate care. Donations can also be made over the phone by calling 732-440-1556 or via mail to MCSPCA Second Chance Medical Fund, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown NJ 07724. Necessary items for the influx of animals can be purchased on the shelter's Amazon Wishlist and shipped directly to the shelter.

Donation Page: http://bit.ly/2FInoiB

Amazon Wishlist: http://a.co/5MxNsEx

About the Monmouth County SPCA

The Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was founded in 1945 to care for the community's homeless, neglected and abused animals. Our mission is to protect and advocate for all animals.

We are dedicated to enforcing animal cruelty laws; providing a safe haven for homeless, abused and abandoned pets while they await adoption; reducing pet over-population through spay/neutering; and cultivating their humane treatment through education and service. In 2016 we cared for more than 4,000 animals.

The Monmouth County SPCA relies solely on private donations to fund these important initiatives. We provide services to the community including pet adoptions, low cost spay/neuter services, a weekly vaccine clinic, dog training and behavior, humane law enforcement, lost and found, trap neuter and return for free-roaming cats, humane education, pet therapy, and a pet food pantry that helps provide pet food and supplies for low-income families.