Significant Roadwork on Kings Highway & Church Street Starting on Monday, March 12th

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - There will be significant roadwork being done on Kings Highway and Church Street in preparation of the signalization of the roadway. There will be partial closures on Church Street starting on Monday, March 12th. The road will be closed starting the week of March 19th and is expected to last six weeks (weather-dependent). Detours will be in place to follow. Please plan alternate routes. If you have any questions, contact Traffic at 732-615-2045.

New Monmouth Road Closure

There will be periodic lane closures on New Monmouth Road until Thursday, March 15th.