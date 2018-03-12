Little Silver Day’s Musical Lineup Is Set

PHOTO: The Haven will perform at Little Silver Day

LITTLE SILVER, NJ – The highly anticipated Little Silver Day event is fast approaching! The event is coordinated by the Little Silver Charitable Foundation which is a non-for-profit 501c3 organization dedicated to serving the Little Silver Community.

PHOTO: Markham Place Middle School Jazz Band

Little Silver Day is always filled with delicious food, fun activities for families of all ages, a beer gardens, fireworks and an incredible musical lineup featuring a lot of musicians all tied to Little Silver. When the event starts at 3PM on Saturday, June 23rd, attendees will enjoy an energetic performance by the students of Dance Plus which has been a staple in Little Silver for almost 30 years teaching thousands of young boys and girls how to dance. After that, the Markham Place Middle School Jazz Band will hit the stage to show off their talents! Bands to follow include: Tim McLoone & The Shirleys, The Haven, The Sam Sims Band, The Honey Badgers, The Lovehandles, The Bank, Rewind, Full Of It, and Little Silver’s youngest band made up of a group of 10-year-old boys who study at School of Rock in Red Bank. This youth-band preformed at Little Silver’s Food Festival in 2017 and rocked the stage!

PHOTO: Tim McLoone

All of these talented musicians are connected to Little Silver and should be commended for donating their time at Little Silver Day to help give the community such a special memorable day together.

PHOTO: The Honey Badgers

Sponsorships are desperately needed from businesses, families, and individuals to help support this community event. All sponsors receive significant recognition for their involvement and contributions are tax deductible. You can register as a sponsor at www.LSCFInc.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . You can also call Rick Brandt at 908-675-7646.