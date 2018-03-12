County Announces 2018 Paper Shredding Days

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County has scheduled eleven 2018 Paper Shredding events in local communities so that Monmouth County residents have opportunities to get rid of old documents and confidential files safely.

“By providing our residents opportunities to shred their sensitive documents we are helping them protect their personal information and our environment,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the County’s recycling efforts. “We encourage residents to do their part by making use of these events and all other County services for proper waste disposal.”

All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as follows:

• Saturday, March 24 – Marlboro; 1979 Township Dr., Municipal Complex

• Saturday, April 14 – Atlantic Highlands; Parking Lot, Municipal Harbor

• Saturday, April 21 – Freehold Twp.; 1 Municipal Plaza, Municipal Building Lot

• Saturday, May 5 – Aberdeen; 1 Aberdeen Square/141 Church St., Municipal Lot

• Saturday, May 12 – Keyport; West Front Street, Fireman’s Park

• Saturday, June 16 – Upper Freehold; 314 Rt. 539 Cream Ridge, Municipal Bldg.

• Saturday, June 30 – Middletown; 63 Tindall Rd., High School North

• Saturday, July 14 – Spring Lake Heights; Rt. 71 & Brighton Ave., Elementary School

• Sunday, September 16 – Manasquan; Corner of Main St. & Fourth Ave., Parking Lot

• Saturday, October 13 – Asbury Park; City Hall Parking Lot

• Saturday, November 17 – Bradley Beach; Ocean Avenue off Main Street, Lake Terrace

County residents may bring up to 100 lbs. to be shredded. The shredding event will stop once the shredding truck is full. All papers will be shredded on location in the mobile truck. Documents should be free of large binder clips; staples and paper clips may be left on documents.

This is a project of the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and 2018 partner municipalities of Aberdeen, Asbury Park, Atlantic Highlands, Bradley Beach, Freehold Twp., Keyport, Manasquan, Marlboro, Middletown, Spring Lake Heights and Upper Freehold.

Information about these paper shredding events, recycling and removing other items from the County’s waste stream may be obtained from the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com or by calling 732-683-8686, ext. 6721.