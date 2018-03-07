Laser Pointed at Seastreak Ferry Wheelhouse

Sandy Hook Bay (AHH file photo)

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Chief Jerry Vasto reports that the Atlantic Highlands Police Department received a report from the captain of a Seastreak Ferry on 2/14/18 at approximately 8:20 PM. The complaint was regarding a green high powered laser being shined into their wheel house (location they operate the vessel from) causing vision issues. Sergeant Harry Murtha conducted an investigation determining that the laser appears to be originating from the area of Ocean Blvd between Mount Mitchill and Lawrie Rd off of Ocean Blvd. When the laser was active, it was steady and then flashing the closer the boat got to Atlantic Highlands Harbor lasting for about 45 minutes. Officers were not able to specifically track it at the time as the caller reported the incident after the laser had been shut down.

Sergeant Murtha noted that an almost identical incident had occurred on December 3, 2017 at approximately 9:15 PM originating from the same area. He notified the New Jersey State Police Marine Division, US Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security of the incident. The act of using a laser to interrupt mass transportation and possibly cause harm is a serious offense. If anyone has any information regarding the suspect(s) or location that the laser is originating from, please contact police headquarters. As always, all calls and information remains confidential.