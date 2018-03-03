MC Park System Offer Trails Training

LINCROFT, NJ - Love the Monmouth County Park System’s 130+ miles of trails and interested in becoming part of its Volunteer Trails Team? Head to the Thompson Park Visitor Center, 805 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, March 10 and learn about joining this dedicated group. Prospective volunteers (age 16 and up) are invited to this free training workshop that serves as an introduction to Park System safety rules, tools and equipment, and maintenance overview. After attending the workshop, volunteers can assist during trail work sessions throughout the season.

In addition to the Trails Team, Park System volunteers also serve as docents, assist with programs and events, and help with gardening and special park projects. Those interested in learning about these volunteer opportunities are invited to Find Your Path in Volunteering from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 10. Also held at the Thompson Park Visitor Center, this information session is open to ages 14 & up.

For more information or to register for either session, please contact the Park System volunteer office at 732-842-4000, ext. 4283, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To learn more about the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyparks.com or call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.