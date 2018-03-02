Structure Fire at Thousand Oaks in the Navesink Section of Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN, NJ At 12:29 PM on Friday, March 2, 2018 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a kitchen fire at 270 Thousand Oaks Drive, in the Navesink section of the Township. The fire was reported by the resident via 911. Prior to arrival Chief Clarke requested additional response from Belford Engine, Middletown Fire Co. #1, Port Monmouth Fire Co. Upon arrival and with information from both the police and a fire department Captain on scene, Chief Clarke reported a fully involved structure fire.

The structure was occupied at the time of the fire. Initial arriving firefighters employed (1) 2 ½” hand line as well as (2) 1 ¾’’ attack line to suppress the fire. A 200’ foot Large Diameter Hose (LDH) supply was used from the nearest hydrant. Thermal imaging cameras were used to ensure all fire was found and extinguished. The structure sustained heavy fire and smoke damage throughout. Multiple pets were evacuated from adjacent apartments and a parrot was successfully rescued from the unit of origin.

The fire was considered under control at 2:05p.m. All units were cleared from the scene by 2:52pm.

Approximately 45 members from 7 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Navesink, Brevent Park & Leonardo, Belford Engine, Community Fire Companies, Port Monmouth, Belford Independent and Middletown No.1 Fire Companies. The MTFD Air Unit as well as the Safety Unit responded and operated at the scene. One firefighter was treated on scene and released by EMS. The Atlantic Highlands Fire Department provided a cover assignment for Middletown during operations.

Middletown Emergency Medical Services, Inc. responded to provide medical coverage.

The Middletown Township O.E.M. in conjunction with the Middletown Township Police Department and the Middletown Township Fire Marshal’s office provided residents with access to the American Red Cross. All affected residents are encouraged to contact the Middletown O.E.M or Red Cross directly if they have not already.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Fire Department Chief Ryan M. Clarke.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office.