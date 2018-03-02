Coast Guard warns Mariners, Prepares for Storm, Coastal Flooding in Tri-State Area

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard is advising mariners and swimmers along the New York and New Jersey coasts to use caution as a powerful storm approaches Thursday night through Saturday.

Mariners are warned to take the following precautions to protect their vessels and their crews:

If a storm is approaching, do not go out to sea.

Double-check lines when securing your boat. Take precautions for items stored loosely aboard.

We encourage that all paddle craft are secure and ensure they are not located in or near the tidal surge zone.

Contact local marinas for advice on how best to secure your vessel.

If you must get underway, create a float plan and send it to your friends and family members before getting underway. Ensure that you have the proper signaling devices onboard your vessel and the correct amount of life jackets onboard.

The storm is likely to produce dangerous winds and coastal flash flooding. Personal watercraft and paddle craft users are advised to stay off the water due extremely hazardous sea conditions. Also, swimmers, surfers, and wind surfers are strongly urged to stay out of the water during this period of heavy weather.

Always wear a proper life jacket when on a boat or personal watercraft.

“With the potential for severe weather, our overall concern is ensuring the safety of the people and mariners who live and work on the water,” said Capt. Jason Tama, deputy, Coast Guard Sector New York. “We want to stress the importance of safety and advise everyone to stay vigilant and to avoid putting themselves at risk as the storm passes through our region.”

All boaters and those living along coastal communities are urged to secure their small craft, including canoes, kayaks, and paddle craft, due to the expected high winds, heavy seas, and storm surge.

Paddle craft owners are urged to pull and secure vessels well above high water levels to avoid craft being pulled off the shore. Once at sea, unmanned craft often result in complex, unnecessary searches thereby reducing Coast Guard's capability to respond to actual distress at sea. Also, please clearly mark all paddle craft with owner's name and contact information.

For additional information on the storm, visit the National Weather Service: https://www.weather.gov/okx/