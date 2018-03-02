Carbon Monoxide Poisoning is Serious and Deadly

NEWARK, NJ – As New Jersey residents prepare for flooding, gusting winds, and the possibility of snow accumulation tonight into tomorrow, the New Jersey Poison Control Center braces for an uptick in poison exposures/injuries to a variety of substances as it relates to severe weather.

“Carbon monoxide poisoning is an immediate danger and more prevalent during storms of this magnitude,” says Diane Calello, MD, NJ Poison Control Center Executive and Medical Director, Rutgers NJ Medical School’s Department of Emergency Medicine. “Rest assured that the state’s poison control center will be here to respond to your calls for help, 24/7.

Don’t be the next statistic, carbon monoxide (CO) is a gas that gives no warning – you cannot see it, smell it or taste it. To make matters worse, symptoms of CO poisoning can easily be confused with symptoms of viral illnesses like the common cold or seasonal flu. If you suspect CO poisoning, handle it as a medical emergency.

“If you are using a gas generator, please do so safely to prevent being exposed to CO gas, which can be fatal to you and those around you,” says Calello.

Below are key safety tips that may potentially save your life or the life of a loved one. For those who have social media, follow the NJ Poison Center on FB and Twitter for storm safety as well as other injury prevention tips.”

Reduce your risk of CO exposure/poisoning:

Only use generators outside. Keep them more than 20 feet from both you and your neighbor’s home, doors, or windows. Carbon monoxide gas can blow back into a building if too close. Clear snow from all heating and dryer vents. Gas appliances must have adequate ventilation. If need be, keep a window slightly cracked to allow airflow. Open flues when fireplaces are in use. Never use the stove to heat your home/apartment. Do not bring generators, pressure washers, grills, camp stoves, or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside your home, basement, garage, carport, camper, boat cabin, or tent – or even outside near an open window or door. DO NOT cook with charcoal indoors. DO NOT idle a car in a closed garage. Once you pull in, immediately turn off the engine. Do not idle a car in a snowbank. If stuck in the snow, make sure to clear the tailpipe and surrounding area to prevent exhaust fumes from entering the car. If you do not have any carbon monoxide detectors, install them right away. If your detectors are old and/or not working properly, replace them right away. Check the batteries and replace if needed.

If you suspect Carbon Monoxide poisoning, take immediate action:

If someone is unconscious or unresponsive, get him or her out of the house and call 9-1-1 immediately. Exit the house/building immediately. Do not waste time opening windows. This will delay your escape and cause you to breathe in even more dangerous fumes. Contact your local fire department/energy provider. Call the NJ Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222 for immediate treatment advice. Do not waste time looking for information on the internet about carbon monoxide poisoning. Call us for fast, free and accurate information.

Poison control centers are a great resource for information and emergencies. Keep us at your fingertips. Save the Poison Help line (1-800-222-1222) as a contact in your phone. You can reach New Jersey’s poison experts in the following ways: call 1-800-222-1222, chat via www.njpies.org, or text This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Help is Just a Phone Call Away!

