Bell Works Group Hosts Celebration of International Women's Day

PHOTO: (from left to right) Casey DeStefano of Impact 100 Jersey Coast, Jenna Gaudio of Vydia, Paola Zamudio of NPZ Style + Decor, Jennifer Scandariato of iCIMS, Danielle Panichi of WorkWave and Maria Claudia Narváez Arango of NPZ Style + Decor.

HOLMDEL, NJ - Bell Works will be celebrating International Women's Day with an event organized by women, for men and women on Thursday, March 8 at 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.., 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel, NJ.

The evening kicks off with a cocktail hour followed by networking and inspirational talks from local women leaders, including Paola Zamudio, Creative Director of Bell Works and owner of NPZ Design Studio; Sarah Krug, CEO of Cancer 101; Jenna Gaudio, Vice President of Product Management at Vydia; Margaretha P. Laurenzi, Director of Leadership, Grantmaking and Engagement at Community Foundation of NJ; Christine Zilinski, owner of Salon Concrete; and Jennifer Scandariato, Sr. Director of Cloud Services at iCIMS.

The event is hosted by Casey DeStefano, CEO of D-Stef Media, and sponsored by iCIMS, Vydia, WorkWave, NPZ Style + Décor and Impact 100 Jersey Coast. There is no cost to attend. Space is limited. Attendees can register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international-womens-day-bell-works-tickets-42873481738