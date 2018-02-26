March for Our Lives NJ Event Set in Newark

March in Newark on March 24

NEWARK, NJ — A diverse group of New Jersey students from across the state, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America NJ and Bergen & Essex County Chapters, and Women for Progress are hosting a statewide March in Newark on March 24, 2018 in solidarity with the national March for Our Lives effort in Washington D.C. Women’s March on NJ organizer Elizabeth Meyer is spearheading the student involvement, making this march a truly collaborative effort between students and grassroots organizers.

“With the help of Moms Demand Action and the diverse student coalition, we are determined to make this March as impactful as possible, drawing participants from around the state,” says Women for Progress President, Erin Chung.

Moms Demand Action Bergen County co-lead Larisa Mendez Downes says, “We chose Newark for several reasons including its accessibility via public transportation. We want this march to be for the students and by the students, but it’s also crucial to remember that gun violence is a pervasive, intersectional issue affecting urban communities, domestic violence survivors across all incomes, and so many others. We march for all of them on the 24th.”

Other groups involved with the event include the New Jersey chapter of the International Black Women’s Congress. Representative Kim Gaddy says, "This is our youth’s opportunity to change the conversation regarding gun violence in America and in their schools. Newark is a great location for this event, given the access to transportation, history of youth activism and great amount of cultural and socioeconomic diversity.”

Details on exact event location to follow. For more information please visit www.marchforourlivesnj.org. Our twitter handle is @Ourlivesmarchnj. March for Our Lives NJ can be found on Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/209522349601847/ and on Twitter @OurLivesMarchNJ.