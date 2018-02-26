Keansburg Welcomes Raritan Bay Brewery

PHOTO: The team at Raritan Bay Brewery

KEANSBURG, NJ – All inspections are complete and licenses are in hand allowing Terry Benfer and son’s Jeff, Dan and Kevin Benfer to complete the final stages to open a microbrewery in a historic building in Keansburg NJ.

The family has spent 18 months restoring and converting the former Stark’s Luncheonette at 32 Church Street into a microbrewery. This turn of the century building was constructed around 1912. Over the past century this building was a bank, police station, cigar store, ice cream parlor and luncheonette.

The brewery will specialize in ales, wheat beers, stouts and lagers, along with specialty and seasonal brews. Since being honorably discharged from the Army in 2011, head brewer Jeff Benfer has been practicing and refining his recipes over a fifteen-gallon pot on a propane burner at his home. This welcome addition to the Borough of Keyport will be opening during the third week of March.

For more information on Raritan Bay Brewing Co. please go to www.facebook.com/raritanbaybrewing/ or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.