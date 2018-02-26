Local Pharmacies Provide Free ‘Vial of Life’ Kits for Seniors, Disabled Residents

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Since the early 1980s, the Vial of Life Project has saved thousands of lives. Bayshore Pharmacy, Middletown Family Pharmacy, and the local First Aid Squads have partnered to bring this lifesaving program into the homes of Atlantic Highlands residents. Every day, Atlantic Highlands’ First Aid Squad responds to emergency calls for help. Often the patient, or the family, is unable to provide the necessary medical background information which could result in a delay in starting medical treatment,” states Lance Hubeny, Atlantic Highlands First Aid Squad Chief . “What medications are they on? Does she have any allergies? What illnesses has he had?” The answers to these questions are important to the professionals trying to help but unfortunately, the client may be scared, confused or unable to speak and the volunteer doesn’t have the answers.

A Vial of Life is the answer. In just a few simple steps, the Vial is able to provide all of the medical information needed in the event of emergency. A form detailing lifesaving medical information, such as medical history, current prescriptions and physician contact information, is placed in a large Vial provided in the kit. The participant keeps the Vial on the top shelf of the refrigerator door. A sticker is placed on the front window or main entry door of the home to alert first responders that the resident participates in the Vial of Life Program.

"The kits are provided free of charge to area residents at Bayshore Pharmacy and Middletown Family Pharmacy. We provide home delivery services every day at the pharmacy, and we are happy to deliver the kits to any residents who are unable to come to the pharmacy." Richard Stryker, an owner at Bayshore Pharmacy said. “Residents use the medical form provided in the kit to list their medical conditions, medication list, a copy of their Living Will and any other important information. Bayshore Pharmacy and Middletown Family Pharmacy will provide two complimentary copies of medication lists to be included in the Vials.

Please contact Bayshore Pharmacy at (732) 291-2900 or Middletown Family Pharmacy at (732) 471-9100 for more details.