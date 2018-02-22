Fourth Annual NJ Makers Day Saturday, March 10th

Saturday, March 10th 11am-3pm

Middletown, NJ – The Middletown Township Public Library is proud to be a participating site for New Jersey Makers Day on March 10th, 2018! NJ Makers Day is a statewide event that promotes maker culture and STEAM-based learning and growing local economies. Community members of all ages are invited to join us for an exciting day filled with activities focusing on maker culture. As always, all programs are free at the library.

This year’s lineup includes: Monmouth County Master Gardeners, Snapology, 4H Reading Bunnies, Wild Birds Unlimited, Home Depot, Whole Foods, EnviroScape with Americorps Watershed Ambassador, STEM activities with Middletown Township Public Schools and Allied Health & Sciences Academy, Middletown Recreation, 3D Printing demonstration, Hexbug racing, collaborative art project, DYI mini pillows, Edible DNA, Balloon Animal Workshop, and much more!

“We are delighted to be able to bring this type of programming to the Middletown community with the help of local sponsors, students, and volunteers,” said Ellie Strbo, Youth Services Manager. “It affords us the opportunity to show that STEAM can be fun and to open young minds to the possibility of career paths (or hobbies) within these fields.” Stop by the Middletown Library on Saturday, March 10th from 11am-3pm to engage your mind and spark your imagination.

For more information, please contact Middletown Public Library at 732-671-3700 or visit www.mtpl.org. Middletown Public Library is located at 55 New Monmouth Road in Middletown. Find out more about NJ Makers Day at www.njmakersday.org