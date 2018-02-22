Man Arrested for DWI After Collision with Police Car

Middletown – On Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at approximately 7:50am, Middletown Twp. Police Officers responded to the area of Main Street and Sunset Place for a report of a motorist having a possible medical episode. Upon arrival, Ptl. Christopher Menendez attempted to make contact with the driver. While doing so, the vehicle rolled forward and struck Ptl. Menendez’s patrol car, causing minor damage to the police vehicle. There were no injuries as a result of the collision.

The driver, Douglas Terry, 37, of Middletown, was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated and open containers of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle. Terry was processed and released on a summons complaint.