Annual Monmouth County SPCA Valentine's Day Brunch Tremendous Success

PHOTO: AJ and Melissa Sfarra

EATONTOWN, NJ – The Monmouth County SPCA held their annual Valentine’s Day Brunch on February 11th at the renowned Navesink Country Club in Middletown. Boasting an impressive $63,000 in funds raised, this year’s event is one of the most successful to date.

The biggest draw of the event was the auction display, which featured inclusive vacations, upscale dining experiences, spa packages, high-end accessories and an array of gourmet wine and food items. Patrons also participated in the 50/50 raffle which acquired more than $18,000.

DonnaLyn Giegerich was welcomed back for her third year as the event emcee and kept the atmosphere fun and upbeat throughout the afternoon. The Monmouth County SPCA also gave special recognition to Jane Seibert as the “Under the Radar Partner” for her continued support of the MCSPCA; Dr. Lindsay Campbell from Feline Medical Center for being “A Friend of All Cats” for her hard work and dedication to creating healthier lifestyle for our shelter cats and finally to longtime volunteers Irene and Dick Garwood for their implementation and commitment to the MCSPCA’s “Buddy Program,” an initiative which focuses on working with specific shelter animals on their behavior with positive reinforcement techniques.

PHOTO: Ross Licitra MCSPCA Chief of Police Exec. Dir MCSPCA Medical Dir. Dr. Nicole Feddersen County Clerk Christine Hanlon Lillian Burry event emcee DonnaLyn Geigrich

During the program, Chief of Police and Executive Director Ross Licitra shared the MCSPCA’s latest achievements which included 3,643 animals adopted in 2017 and a recent accolade that the MCSPCA will be utilized as a model to create Humane Law Enforcement Programs throughout the state. The organization closed the program by thanking their major event sponsors which included The Turner Group and Kearny Bank.

The Monmouth County SPCA is now gearing up for their 2018 Dog Walk + Pet Fair being held on Saturday, April 28th at Brookdale Community College. For information on any upcoming events, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 732-440-1548.

About the Monmouth County SPCA

The Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was founded in 1945 to care for the community's homeless, neglected and abused animals. Their mission is to protect & advocate for all animals.

They are dedicated to enforcing animal cruelty laws; providing a safe haven for homeless, abused and abandoned pets while they await adoption; reducing pet over-population through spay/neutering; and cultivating their humane treatment through education and service . In 2016 they cared for more than 4,200 animals. The Monmouth County SPCA relies solely on private donations to fund these important initiatives.

They provide services to the community including pet adoptions, low cost spay/neuter services, a weekly vaccine clinic, dog training and behavior, humane law enforcement, lost and found, trap neuter and return for free-roaming cats, humane education, pet therapy, and a pet food pantry for low-income families.