Early College Programs to Launch in Manasquan, Matawan-Aberdeen, Upper Freehold

LINCROFT, NJ – Students in three Monmouth County school districts will have the opportunity to earn an associate degree before graduating from high school as part of new Early College High School (ECHS) programs offered in partnership with Brookdale Community College.

Beginning this fall, eligible high school freshmen in the Manasquan School District, Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District and the Upper Freehold Regional School District will augment their traditional curriculum with college-level courses taught at their high school.

ECHS students begin studying at a regional Brookdale location in their junior year before becoming full-time college students on Brookdale’s Lincroft campus in their senior year. Successful graduates will finish high school ready to begin their junior year of college.

Similar early-college programs are already underway in the Asbury Park, Hazlet, Keyport, Middletown, Neptune and Wall public school districts and at St. John Vianney High School in Holmdel.

“We are honored and excited to partner with these three outstanding Monmouth County school districts and help provide this rare opportunity to local students,” said interim Brookdale President David Stout. “These partnerships will save students both time and money in their pursuit of a college degree, while preparing them for the highest levels of success after graduation.”

The Manasquan High School Early College Program is expected to admit an inaugural class of up to 25 students in the fall of 2018. Students will complete college-level courses at Manasquan High School during their freshman and sophomore years before studying at Brookdale’s Wall Campus in their junior year. Students will complete their senior year as full-time college students on Brookdale’s Lincroft campus. Successful graduates will earn an Associate of Arts degree in social sciences.

The Upper Freehold School District Early College Academy is expected to admit an inaugural class of up to 25 students in the fall of 2018. Students will complete college-level courses at Allentown High School during their freshman and sophomore years before studying at Brookdale’s Freehold Campus in their junior year. Students will become full-time college students and complete their studies on Brookdale’s Lincroft campus in their senior year. Successful graduates will earn an Associate of Arts degree in social sciences.

The Husky Early College Academy is expected to welcome an inaugural class of up to 25 students in the fall of 2018. Students will complete college-level courses at Matawan Regional High School during their freshman and sophomore years and begin studying at Brookdale’s Hazlet location in their junior year. Students will become full-time college students and complete their studies on Brookdale’s Lincroft campus in their senior year. Successful graduates will earn an Associate of Arts degree in social sciences.