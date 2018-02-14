Seeking Vintage 'Base Ball' Players

PHOTO: Monmouth Furnace team captain Russ McIver pitches during a recent game.

Baseball fans call winter the “Hot Stove League” but a local team that plays by 1864 rules is named “Monmouth Furnace.”

It is looking for additional players for this season, when it will face other Mid-Atlantic Vintage Base Ball (two words in 1864) teams.

“We make history come alive on the diamond by swinging wood bats, fielding the ball without gloves and wearing cravats (neckties),” explained team captain Russ McIver of Allenhurst. “Our fast-paced games recreate the roots of modern-day baseball.”

From teenagers to senior citizens, and from “muffins” (rookies) to “corkers” (good players), the Monmouth Furnace Base Ball Club has members from all over the Jersey Shore region. It needs a few more players for the upcoming season.

On several spring and summer weekends, they play at historic sites such as Allaire Village, Batsto and the Strasburg Railroad Museum in Pennsylvania. Monmouth Furnace was the original name of the Wall business that became Allaire Iron Works in the 1800s.

Prospective “ballists” are invited to get information from current team members this Sunday, February 25th, at 12 noon, at Mulligan's Bar and Grill, 203 Squankum Road, Farmingdale. The team captain can be contacted at 732-859-7643 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .