Two Men Facing Charges for Aberdeen Home Invasion

FREEHOLD, NJ – Two men are facing armed robbery and multiple weapons charges for their roles in a home invasion on Sunday night, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Christopher Allen, 22, of the Cliffwood Beach section of Aberdeen, and Gregory Greenidge-Shepherd 27, of Perth Amboy, are charged with first degree Armed Robbery, in connection with a home invasion and shots fired at 891 Cedar Place in Aberdeen Township. Allen and Greenidge-Shepherd were also charged with second degree counts of Armed Burglary and Possession of Firearms for an Unlawful Purpose. Additionally, Greenidge-Shepherd was charged with second degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun and Allen was charged with second degree Unlawful Possession of a Rifle.

Aberdeen Police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired at 891 Cedar Place, Aberdeen Township, late Sunday evening, February 11th. Both Allen and Greenidge-Shepherd were apprehended nearby a short time later.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Detective Adam Hess of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, at 732-431-7160 ext. 2939.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about any crime can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text "MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.

If convicted of Armed Robbery, Allen and Greenidge-Shepherd face a minimum sentence of 30 years in a New Jersey state prison without parole and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, subject to the provisions of the "No Early Release Act" (NERA), requiring them to serve 85 percent of the sentence imposed before becoming eligible for release on parole. They would also be under parole supervision for five years following release from state prison.

If convicted of Armed Burglary, Allen and Greenidge-Shepherd face sentences of five to ten years in prison.

If convicted of Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful purpose, Allen and Greenidge-Shepherd face a sentence of five to ten years in prison.

If convicted of Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Greenidge-Shepherd faces five to ten years in state prison with a period of up to three years that must be served prior to becoming eligible for parole.

If convicted of Unlawful Possession of a Rifle, Allen faces five to ten years in state prison with a period of up to three years that must be served prior to becoming eligible for parole.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Martha Nye.