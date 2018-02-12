Little Silver Day Set for June 23rd

LITTLE SILVER, NJ – Momentum is building for Little Silver Day! This community event will be filled with live music, food, fun games and fireworks all of which will be hosted by the Little Silver Charitable Foundation. The event will be held on Saturday, June 23rd from 3-10pm with a rain date of Sunday, June 24th! Folks can pre-purchase food & drink tickets online as well as select from the various business, family and individual sponsorship opportunities at www.LSCFInc.com.

Sponsorships are being scooped up and the talented music lineup is growing. Recently, local food establishments have stepped forward and committed to providing delicious food and refreshing beverages for all the attendees.

“It has been tremendous to see how much great support we have received in such a short period of time and we need to keep building on it,” said Rick Brandt, President of the Little Silver Charitable Foundation. “It will take a community effort to pull off the best event this community has ever seen. In 2016 we did it, and I’m confident we will do it again this June” he added.

The event will be held at the borough’s fields behind Borough Hall near Markham Place School. The event will be free to Little Silver residents with nominal fees charged for food and beverages to help support the staging of the event.

Many sponsorship levels from $250 - $15,000 are still available for businesses, families, and individuals interested in getting involved with this community event. All sponsors will receive significant recognition for their involvement.

Great food is always a big part of any successful event and Little Silver Day is no exception. Little Silver has many award-winning food establishments which will be catering Little Silver Day. These include Sickles Market, the Turning Point Restaurant of Little Silver, The Little Silver Seafood Company / Restaurant Diomede, Gianni’s Pizzeria and Olivia’s Trattoria. The Lighthouse will again have ice cream and Italian ices for dessert and there will be a special ‘Blueberry Pie Eating Contest’ for the kids! The Chimney Cake Factory food truck which drew a huge crowd at the “Taste of Little Silver” food festival in May, 2017 will be offering their delicious dessert fare at Little Silver Day too! The American Water Company will serve water from their puddle truck and the ACME of Little Silver will supply soft drinks. A “Beer Gardens of Little Silver” will be created to serve adult beverages to those 21-years-and-older.

There will be a wide range of kids activities and games for the youngsters as well as attractions for all of the adults. A full lineup of the activities and the list of musicians performing at Little Silver Day will be announced soon.

The Little Silver Charitable Foundation is a non-for-profit 501c3 organization and all contributions are tax deductible. The not-for-profit status will allow fundraising to be carried out to help fund this event and support education, recreation and other good causes directly related to Little Silver.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities or about the event visit the Little Silver Charitable Foundation at www.LSCFInc.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . You can also call Rick Brandt at 908-675-7646.