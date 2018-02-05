Share Your Love - Share Your Pantry

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ-With Valentine’s Day and the winter months upon us, and the hustle and bustle of the holiday season finally over, we tend to forget that hunger in our community has no season. The staff and family of Bayshore Pharmacy are proud to sponsor SHARE YOUR LOVE – SHARE YOUR PANTRY food and household supplies drive for the United Methodist Church of Atlantic Highlands.

Longtime pantry volunteer and former Mayor Helen Marchetti is grateful to our community for their continued support of the food pantry throughout the year. “Every can of soup, every can of vegetables and every box of pasta goes a long way to feed a family in need. Your generosity is always appreciated,” Marchetti told Richard Stryker at the Pharmacy. “Food drives sponsored by local businesses like Bayshore Pharmacy provide a boost for our shelves and raises awareness of the need for this pantry in our community.” Marchetti added that the food pantry is especially low on: coffee, paper towels, toilet tissue, small clothing detergents and dish detergent.

The United Methodist Church of Atlantic Highlands hosts the Food Pantry for the Area Association of Community Churches. It is located in the church basement and is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00am to 11:15am, serving the immediate area from Sea Bright to Port Monmouth.

Bayshore Pharmacy Cards and Gifts, located in Atlantic Highlands, is a locally owned, full-service pharmacy, specializing in compounded prescriptions, immunizations, and insurance billing. Serving the area for over 50 years and two generations, Bayshore Pharmacy also provides the area’s largest card and gift shop offering plenty of parking and delivery service.Please contact the pharmacy for more details: (732) 291-2900.