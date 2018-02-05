League of Women Voters to hold Forum on Voter Suppression

RED BANK, NJ - The League of Women Voters of the Greater Red Bank Area will hold a program entitled “Voter Suppression, What is it and how does it affect your vote?” at the Shrewsbury Historical Society Building at the Shrewsbury Municipal Center on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7 pm. Seth Levy, a voting rights expert from the Southern Poverty Law Center, will be the special guest speaker. The Shrewsbury Municipal Center is located at 419 Sycamore Avenue in Shrewsbury. All are welcome and refreshments will be served. For additional information contact: Barbara Chaudhery, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., - 732-671-4058.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization of men and women, encouraging informed and active participation in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy.The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit membership organization functioning on local, county, state and national levels. For more information visit their website at http://www.lwvnj.org/redbank/index.shtml