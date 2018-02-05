Discover the Many Volunteer Opportunities in the MC Park System

PHOTO: Become a Park System volunteer!

LINCROFT, NJ - Looking for a way to feel good, meet people with common interests, and spend more time in your county parks? Become a Park System volunteer! Head over to the Thompson Park Visitor Center, Lincroft for Find Your Path in Volunteering from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursday, February 15 and discover all the amazing volunteering opportunities in the parks. Park System volunteers serve as docents, assist with programs and events, and help with gardening and trail projects. This session is open to ages 14 & up.

For more information, please contact the Park System volunteer office at 732-842-4000, ext. 4283, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For more information about the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.