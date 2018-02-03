Free Financial 411 Seminars Demystify Tax Changes, Social Security, IRAs and 401k Plans

Three-Part Series Set for February 9, 16, 23 at Lincroft Presbyterian Church

Lincroft, NJ (February 2018) — If you resolved to get your finances in order for 2018, reserve your seat http://bit.ly/LPC411Finance for a free three-part seminar series on February 9, 16, and 23 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm with Middletown resident, retired Certified Public Accountant Doug Irwin at Lincroft Presbyterian Church (www.lincroftpc.org), located at 270 Everett Road, Lincroft, NJ 07738. The series will look at implications on personal income tax preparation, social security, IRA and 401k investments and minimum distributions.

“As a Volunteer AARP Tax Aide Service Bureau Preparer I know that most of us will need help to navigate the new regulations no matter if we are just starting out in the workforce or close to retirement,” says Doug Irwin, who also has served as an Elder on Session, the governing body of Lincroft Presbyterian Church. “Our past financial seminars really helped people make informed decisions for their financial future.”

The free evening includes light refreshments. While reservations are not required, please consider reserving a seat here: http://bit.ly/LPC411Finance or call the Church office at 732-741-8921, Monday to Thursday, between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm.

Lincroft Presbyterian Church (www.lincroftpc.org) – Our Mission: Sharing Jesus Every Day…In All Ways. An open, inclusive and welcoming congregation, we offer Christian education and youth activities, as well as numerous community service events and groups including beach cleanups, food and clothing drives, a Crop Walk team, Women’s Book Club, Fiber of Faith Arts Group, Men’s Group, an active choir, and more. Worship with us Sundays at 10:00 am. The church is located at the corner of Everett and West Front Street, Lincroft, NJ, 07738,

732-741-8921.