NJ EMS Volunteers Seek Support for 9/11 Monument

PHOTO: EMS Council of New Jersey (EMSCNJ) and Keansburg officials broke ground Sept. 10, 2017 for a memorial dedicated exclusively to all the EMS personnel who responded on Sept. 11, 2001. Flanking the piece of World Trade Center steel that will serve as centerpiece of the monument are (L-R): EMSCNJ Central Area Vice President John Butterweck, Executive Director Edward Burdzy, former President Howard Meyer, Treasurer Ken Weinberg, past President Barbara Aras, current President Joseph G. Walsh, Jr. and Keansburg Mayor George Hoff. More than 100 people attended the ceremony, including Congressional, State and local officials (background).

SAYREVILLE, NJ – EMS Council of New Jersey (EMSCNJ) officials are requesting financial contributions for the group’s 9/11 memorial honoring emergency medical services personnel throughout the country who responded that fateful day. Featuring a piece of World Trade Center steel, the Keansburg monument will be the country’s first dedicated exclusively to EMS individuals.



“It’s a part of all of us,” EMSCNJ President Joseph G. Walsh, Jr. said. “The EMS effort on 9/11 and for weeks afterward, in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania was unprecedented.

“Those who answered the call that day, without hesitation, deserve our respect and recognition,” he said. “Those who perished, in particular, must not be forgotten.”

Displayed alongside Keansburg’s 9/11 memorial, the monument will honor the dozens of EMS personnel who died Sept. 11, 2001, as well as the countless New Jersey EMS volunteers and responders from several states who pitched in to help that day and in the rubble for weeks afterward, Walsh said.

The view from the nearby Raritan Bay coastline dunes is the Manhattan skyline, which will help visitors appreciate the memorial’s significance, he added. The monument’s placement will be in direct sight line to where the Twin Towers stood.

EMSCNJ and Keansburg officials broke ground for the monument Sept. 10, 2017 before a crowd of more than 100 people, including Congressional, State and local dignitaries. A September 2018 dedication is in the works, Walsh said.

With its steel beam representing the spirit and resilience of the EMS responders, the memorial will include information about the attacks, and a seating area for quiet reflection, he added.

More than 400 ambulances responded to either Liberty State Park or the Meadowlands on Sept. 11, 2001, Walsh said. From there, many EMSCNJ member ambulances were sent to Chelsea Pier for standby. Others were paired with FDNY EMTs to respond to 911 calls in New York City.

For weeks afterward, some volunteers continued assisting efforts at Ground Zero and others helped answer 911 calls in and around New York City. During that time, volunteer EMS crews continued answering calls for help in their own New Jersey municipalities.

New Jersey’s EMS volunteers answer hundreds of thousands of calls annually throughout the state. Some have been volunteering for decades.

The 89-year-old nonprofit New Jersey State First Aid Council (NJSFAC), doing business as the EMSCNJ, represents 20,000 EMS volunteers affiliated with nearly 300 EMS agencies throughout the state.

Donation checks should be made payable to “NJSFAC 9/11 Memorial” and mailed to Treasurer Ken Weinberg, PO Box 347, Pittstown, NJ 08867.