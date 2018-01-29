FCS Operation Sleighbells serves 1,700 area Children in Need

PHOTO: Atlantic Club in Red Bank and Manasquan

LONG BRANCH, NJ – More than 550 Monmouth County families had a brighter holiday season thanks to the many area businesses and organizations who partnered with Family & Children’s Service (FCS) to support the agency's 2017 Operation Sleighbells. The annual holiday gift drive, which supplies toys, books, coats, pajamas and infant necessities to local children in need, helped 1,300 children from dozens of surrounding towns and cities, as well as 400 children served by child protection programs in central and southern Monmouth County.

“We’re delighted that we were able to make so many holiday wishes come true,” FCS Director of Volunteer Services Samantha White exclaimed! “The generosity of our donors made it possible for us to provide gifts or gift cards to every single child who requested one. A nurse at one of the elementary schools served by the program says she overheard students talking about their favorite gifts. That warms our hearts!”

White also attributed much of the programs success this year to Monmouth Park, who, for the third consecutive year donated much-needed space at no cost in order for volunteers to collect, sort and distribute the thousands of gifts during the month of December. White says without the off-site space, FCS would be forced to reduce the number of families it serves.

Operation Sleighbells is different from other holiday drives in that it addresses the specific wishes of a child. Participating families are interviewed by staff and asked to provide the ages, sizes and needs of the children in their care. Donors are then asked to fulfill the requests, either individually or by sponsoring an entire family. This year, dozens of new businesses and organizations signed up to sponsor families or conduct toy drives, bringing the total number of sponsors to well above 100. Participants included: Abe Pressman Jewelers, Advisors Mortgage Group, Amazon Consulting Experts, Ansell Healthcare LLC, Atlantic Club in Red Bank and Manasquan, Atlantis Prep, Audi of Eatontown, Beach Front North Day Book Club, Bristol Meyers Squibb, Brookdale Community College, Brownie Troop 252 Unit 8, Canbert Inc, CCMSI, Circle of Life Chiropractic,

PHOTO: Cobham, of Eatontown

Cobham, Colonial Terrace Neighborhood Association, Colts Neck High School, CommVault, Continental Logistics, CRA, Dittmar Agency, Dugan Elementary School, Endoscopy Center of Red Bank, Family First Urgent Care, First Financial Credit Union, Fragoman Worldwide, Freehold Cartage Inc., Freehold Hyundai, French & Parello, GHG Group, Haircrafters Salon, Holmdel High School, Holmdel Village School, Howell High School, Howell Rebel Football, HUB International Northeast, InSite Engineering, Interworld Highway, Investors Savings Bank, Jersey Shore Women's Club, Kindercare of Wall, Lightbridge Academy, Little Chief Learning Station, Little Silver Animal Hospital, Loscalzo Institute Man and Woman of the Year, Marlboro Elementary School,MBL Marketing Solutions, Metropolitan Asthma & Allergy, Monmouth Medical Center Foundation, Monmouth Retina Consults, Monmouth University, Moser Taboada Law Firm, Natural Health Care Center,

PHOTO: Nestle, of Freehold

Nestle, NJ Office of Unemployment, NJ State FOP, Noise in the Attic, Noontime Optimist Club of Freehold, Ocean Dental, Ocean Pointe Realtors, Old Bridge Dental, Quaker Special Risk, Qualcare, Red Bank Veterinary Hospital, Relentless Fitness and Training, ReMax Central, Revenue Guard, Ridge Realty, Robert Half, Rumson Country Day School, Rumson Public Works, Sarah E. Elias Esq., Single Throw Internet Marketing, Stephen Gould Corp.,

PHOTO: Stop & Shop, of Central and Northern New Jersey

Stop & Shop, Strasz Computer Consulting, Tarise Day Spa, The Learning Experience, The Pilates Project, Trident Abstract Title Agency, Trinity Solar, Victor Zando Foundation, Wall Township Girl Scouts, West-Ward Pharmaceuticals, Warshauer Electric and West Long Branch First Aide.

To learn amore about FCS and its 14 diverse programs and services focused on the needs of multiple at-risk populations, visit the FCS website at www.fcsmonmouth.org