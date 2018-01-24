Winterfest to be Held Saturday at Thompson Park

PHOTO: Celebrate all the fun the season brings during WinterFest.
LINCROFT - Bundle up and come ready to have fun! The Monmouth County Park System’s WinterFest is almost here. Held on Saturday, January 27 from 12-4 p.m. at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, this event celebrates the season with family-fun activities. Planned activities include:
Cross-Country Skiing (on mats)
Wagon Rides
Archery
Penguin Fish Toss
Snowman Snowball Toss
Ice Fishing Simulation
Selfie Scavenger Hunt
Broom Ball
Pottery Demonstrations
Make & Take Crafts
Ceramic Craft ($1 each; cash or check only)
Most activities are free. Visitors will also have the chance to meet with representatives from The Trek Bicycle Store of Middletown, see an ice sculptor at work, and warm up by sipping hot chocolate. Food vendors will also be onsite.
Admission and parking are free. For more information about the Monmouth County Park System or WinterFest, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.