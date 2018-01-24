Henry Hudson Regional School All-Classes Reunion

HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Henry Hudson Regional School Class of 1978 is hosting the next HHRS Class Reunion on Saturday, April 21, 2018 from 6pm to 10pm at the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel in Asbury Park.

A catered buffet is included and a cash bar is available. Cost is $85 per person. The event capacity is 300 attendees, so sign up early to help the committee meet their deposit schedule and to ensure your reservation!

All reservations and payments (credit card or Paypal) must be made via the reunion website: www.hhrs2018reunion.com

The Berkeley Hotel is also offering a discount on the hotel room rate for attendees. Details are on the reunion website.

All HHRS alumni are invited and welcome to attend. Questions can be sent to Beverly Baker-Brooks and John Rosse (class of 1978) at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.