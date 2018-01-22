Brookdale Among Top Online Community Colleges in the U.S.

PHOTO: Students work on a computer in Brookdale Community College’s Bankier Library in Lincroft. Photo by Brookdale Community College.

LINCROFT, NJ – Brookdale Community College’s online curriculum has been named the 13th best in the nation in a new report published by BestColleges.com.

The rankings, published this month, list the top 50 community college online programs in the United States based on criteria including academic quality, affordability, graduation and transfer rates and the variety of programs offered.

“We are proud to be included in this national ranking and to be named among the top two online community college programs in the state of New Jersey,” said interim Brookdale President David Stout.

“For many years, Brookdale has placed an institutional priority on developing high-quality, affordable online course options for busy students in our community. While we are happy to be number 13, our goal is to provide the absolute best online curriculum in the country. Some day soon, we hope to be number one.”

Brookdale offers more than 125 online and hybrid courses in a variety of disciplines, including business, criminal justice, education, healthcare, biology, computer networking, environmental science, marketing, creative writing and paralegal studies.

The college also offers seven fully online associate degree programs in social science, psychology, history, sociology, political science, English and liberal education, which allows students to fulfill their general education requirements before transferring to a four-year college or university.

All online courses are taught by trained Brookdale faculty through the college’s online learning management system, which provides for real-time communication and feedback from instructors. Coursework can be accessed day or night, and online students are provided with free in-person tutoring, library access and all other benefits offered to traditional students.

To learn more about Brookdale’s online programs, visit www.brookdalecc.edu/onlineclasses.