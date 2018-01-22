Art Show Runs Through February at Middletown Library

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - The H & E Luhrs Endowment Fund Art Show will run through February at the Middletown Library, 55 New Monmouth Road.

Receiving for entry into the show will be held on Feb. 1 between 10 a.m.-Noon (with a snow date of Feb. 2) and the judge for the exhibit will be Florrie Hill, an artist most recently known for her acrylic seascapes depicting the beauty of the Caribbean islands that she and her husband have been exploring for the past 10 years on their boat, Harmony.

A Keyport resident, Hill has a BFA from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, has had a career as a zoological illustrator and has taught art at colleges and adult education venues.

The show is open to members only. An ASMC member can enter two pieces with a per piece entry fee of $5. If someone wants to join, the membership fee is $30 for the 2017-2018 year.

The ASMC, which meets on the third Wednesday of each month, is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that aims to promote education and appreciation for the visual arts in Monmouth County. Besides monetary awards presented during each of four shows, an annual scholarship award is provided for a Brookdale Community College student enrolled in the Visual Arts Program through the Brookdale Community College Foundation.

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

For additional information about upcoming shows, or to find out when and where they are meeting, go to the Website: artsocietyofmonmouthcounty.org.