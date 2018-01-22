Atlantic Highlands Elementary School Awarded Second Sustainability Grant

Pictured L-R Dr. Susan Compton, Superintendent, Alyson Denzler, Board of Education President and Janet Walling, Principal

Atlantic Highlands, NJ – Sustainable Jersey for Schools and the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) announced that Atlantic Highlands Elementary School (AHES) has been awarded a Sustainable Jersey for Schools capacity-building grant. The $2,000 grant is intended to assist the school green team as they lead and coordinate sustainability activities and is the second grant that AHES has received since 2016.

“Atlantic Highlands Elementary School is so pleased to have been chosen to receive a second Sustainable Jersey NJEA Small Grant to fund another water bottle filling station for the school. It is our hope that our students will continue to embrace the importance of recycling, reusing and renewing resources which will greatly benefit the school and the Atlantic Highlands community for years to come.”—Dr. Susan Compton, Superintendent of Schools

“AHES is very honored to have been chosen to receive this grant to help towards the purchase of another water bottle filling station for our school. Students and staff will all benefit from the opportunity to use this resource and to increase our sustainability by using refillable bottles.”—Mrs. Janet Walling, Principal

With this contribution NJEA has provided $750,000 to support a sustainable future for children across the state through the Sustainable Jersey for Schools program. “This is an important program that directs resources into our schools and NJEA is proud to continue to work with Sustainable Jersey,” said NJEA Vice President Sean Spiller. “It is our job to help create a new generation of engaged citizens and leaders. We help ensure that we leave a better world for our students when we emphasize the value of sustainability.” In addition to the grant funding, NJEA supports Sustainable Jersey for Schools as a program underwriter.

“Congratulations to the grant recipients. Sustainable Jersey for Schools aims to empower schools with the funding needed to implement important sustainability actions,” said Randall Solomon, executive director for Sustainable Jersey. “We look forward to the completion of these projects and the ongoing efforts of these schools and school districts. The NJEA-funded grants allow communities to come together to improve outcomes for students, staff and the environment.”

Proposals were judged by an independent Blue-Ribbon Selection Committee. The Sustainable Jersey for Schools grants are intended to help school districts and schools make progress toward a sustainable future in general, and specifically toward Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification.

About Atlantic Highlands Elementary School:

Atlantic Highlands Elementary School is a Preschool through Sixth Grade school that is known for its belief and practice in educating the whole child. Through high academic expectations, cross-curricular activities, social opportunities, and an emphasis on STEM and the arts, our students develop into independent, well rounded individuals. We provide students with a challenging curriculum that meets their individual needs at all levels while encouraging real-life connections and opportunities to gain mastery of the New Jersey Core Curriculum Content Standards. Additionally, our school provides students with engaging learning opportunities which include distinct aspects such as the Tiger Patch Learning Garden, the use of keyboards and ukuleles as part of our vocal music program, and a wide variety of technology and hands-on learning tools. Our students have been recognized for their efforts on both the state and local level in a variety of academic and artistic areas. This has included a wide number of poster contests, participation in Odyssey of the Mind, The Stock Market Game, as well as various essay contests. Additionally, the students at AHES routinely meet or exceed expectations on nationally normed tests including NWEA and PARCC.

About Sustainable Jersey for Schools:

Sustainable Jersey for Schools is a certification program for public schools in New Jersey. It was launched by Sustainable Jersey, an organization that provides tools, training and financial incentives to support and reward municipalities and schools as they pursue sustainability programs. To date, 290 school districts and 712 schools are participating in the program. Sustainable Jersey for Schools has awarded over $1.3 million in grants to schools and school districts. To learn more, visit www.SustainableJerseySchools.com

About NJEA

NJEA is the state’s largest association of education professionals, representing over 200,000 elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, higher education faculty, educational support professionals, retirees, and students preparing to become teachers. To learn more, visit www.njea.org.