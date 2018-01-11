Feed & Seed, Pet Food, Supplies & General Store Opens in Highlands

HIGHLANDS, NJ - On Saturday, January 13th at 12:00pm, members of the Council and representatives from the Highlands Business Partnership will cut the ribbon for another new business, Feed & Seed, Pet Food, Supplies & General Store, located at 154 Bay Avenue, Highlands.

Feed & Seed opened on December 16th, 2017. Proprietors, Carolyn Broullon, originally from California, and Donica Basinger, originally from Texas, reside in Highlands within minutes from their business. In addition to being animal lovers, both bring a wealth of knowledge to this unique neighborhood business. Donica’s background in retail along with Carolyn’s background in marketing and technology has helped them build this quaint store from the ground up. Using pictures of the 1930's A&P given to them by theHistorical Society, they restored the original facade. “They purchased the abandoned building in 2016 and have transformed it to a business destination that we are proud of,” said Carla Cefalo, President of the Highlands Business Partnership. “The building renovations are a fine example of a National Main Street storefront,” she added.

Feed & Seed is a general store with the accent on pet supplies. They also carry hardware, clothing, children’s toys and Highlands branded merchandise. They have an extensive variety of pet food, including food for dogs, cats, birds and even chickens. The store sells pet toys, leashes, litter, pet apparel and even life vests for the pet that venture out on the water with their owners. They have a growing hardware section stocked with items such as hammers, screwdrivers, nails, screws, paintbrushes and rollers, tape, and many other products you might need for a home project.

“There is a tremendous amount of pet owners in Highlands, we thought this type of business as well as the general store would be a great fit for the town. Highlands reminds me of Sonoma, where I grew up. The general store was a place you could go and purchase a fishing pole, or a kite and always had an eclectic selection of items available,” said Carolyn Broullon. “We wanted to cater to adults, children, those who have pets as well as those who don't. Along with pet supplies and hardware we will carry Highlands apparel and caps, post cards, magnets and mementos for visitors, there will be something for everyone.” she added.

Feed & Seed is open Wednesday - Friday, 1PM - 7PM, and Saturday and Sunday from 11AM – 4PM. Pets are welcome. For more information visit the website www.feedandseednj.com or call 732-275-5553. Please join us as we celebrate this Highlands milestone at Feed & Seed on Saturday, January 13th at noon.