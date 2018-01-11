Middletown Police Respond to Report Dog That Fell Through Ice

Middletown, NJ – On January 11, 2018 at approximately 11:00a.m., Middletown Twp. Police responded to Melrose Terrace for a report of a dog that fell into an ice-covered pond. Police arrived on location and noted paw prints in the snow that stopped at a hole in the ice. Seeing that the dog, a 4 year old beagle, had become submerged, the officers, Cpl. Lawrence Seymour, Cpl. Andrew Micalizzi, and Ptl. Jason Andrews then began to break the ice. The officers were then joined in their efforts by units from the Middletown Twp. Fire Department.

Fire personnel were able to locate and remove the dog from the water. Unfortunately, attempts to revive the dog proved unsuccessful.