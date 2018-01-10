Contractor Thawing Gutters Ignites Structure Fire in AH

PHOTO: Firefighters enter a house to battle a fire in the walls.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Chief Jerry Vasto reports that the Atlantic Highlands Police Department received a call from Slomin’s Shield Alarm Company at 10:25 AM on 1/9/18 reporting a residential fire alarm at 47 Avenue A. Members of the Atlantic Highlands Fire Department along with officers of the Atlantic Highlands Police Department were dispatched to the scene.

Upon their arrival, Sergeant Scott Reinert, Patrolman Jonathan Elmer and Patrolman Travis Sodon found a contractor that had been working on a frozen pipe on the exterior of the house and heavy smoke coming from the exterior wall and basement area.

Upon AHFD arrival, Atlantic Highlands Fire Chief Brian Sheehan requested mutual aid from Highlands Fire Department and the Community Fire Company of the Middletown Township Fire Department. Due to heavy fire and smoke conditions, additional mutual aid units were requested from Brevent Park, Rumson, Sea Bright, Keansburg and Hazlet Fire Departments along with the Middletown Fire Dept Air Support Unit. The Atlantic Highlands First Aid Squad stood by along with members of Keyport First Aid Squad who were manning the EMS Task Force Medical Ambulance Bus. One firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor laceration to his finger with no other injuries reported. The fire was declared under control at approximately 11:05 AM. The investigation of the fire is being conducted by Patrolman Jonathan Elmer and Detective Sergeant Thomas Stone along with the Atlantic Highlands Fire Marshall’s Office. The fire alarm notification to police headquarters along with the quick response by all agencies that responded kept the damage to a minimum.