BSA Troop 32 Honors Four Scouts in Achieving Eagle Scout

PHOTO: Boy Scout Troop 32’s Eagle Scouts at their recent Eagle Court of Honor. From left: Andrew Tompkins, Kyle Patterson, Middletown Mayor Gerard Scharfenberger, Ph.D., Douglas Tompkins, Phillip Tompkins. Photo credit: Felice Mikelberg

Middletown, New Jersey – Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 32’s leadership, BSA Monmouth Council executives, local dignitaries including Mayor Gerard Scharfenberger, Ph.D., scouts, family, and friends recently gathered to honor four scouts in a unique Eagle Court of Honor ceremony. Held at Middletown United Methodist Church, the ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of Kyle Patterson and brothers Andrew, Douglas, and Phillip Tompkins, who are triplets, in achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest honor.

Eagle Scout represents the highest levels of citizenship, leadership, and responsibility in Scouting, which involves earning at least 21 merit badges including 13 required merit badges and many elective merit badges, serving in troop leadership positions, and spending at least 12 hours on service projects, in addition to completing an Eagle Scout service project, which benefits the local community.

These four Scouts began their scouting career together as Tiger Scouts at Cub Scout Pack 32, River Plaza, with Brian Tompkins, the triplets’ father, as their den leader and later Cubmaster as well as serving as an Assistant Scoutmaster during their time in Boy Scouts. “I’ve worked with these four boys from their first days in Scouting,” said Brian Tompkins. “Not only have they developed lifelong friendships, these boys have learned to lead with compassion, respect for others, and determination.”

Ralph Rasa, Scoutmaster at Troop 32, noted, “Troop 32 members are very proud of all these Scouts have accomplished, and we know you all will do great things as you spread your wings on your trail of life.”

Kyle L. Patterson graduated from Middletown High School South last spring and is attending Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vermont, where he is planning to pursue a career in natural resource management and wildlife conservation. Kyle’s Scouting career included serving as a patrol leader, troop guide, den chief, assistant patrol leader, and senior patrol leader. He also was elected to the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s honor society. Kyle’s Eagle project involved taking down a rickety fence and replacing it with 100 feet of new fence for a local charity and horse farm.

Andrew Emerson Tompkins graduated from Middletown High School South last spring. Andrew attends Brookdale Community College, Lincroft, studying business finance and is planning a career in the banking industry. During his time as a Scout, Andrew served as an assistant patrol leader, patrol leader, and troop guide. Andrew’s Eagle project involved designing and building a large raised garden bed out of non-toxic materials for OASIS Therapeutic Learning Center (TLC), Middletown, a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote inclusion and acceptance of autistic individuals into their local communities.

Douglas William Tompkins graduated from the Marine Academy of Science and Technology (MAST) in Highlands, last spring. He attends West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, as an honors student, majoring in mechanical and aerospace engineering with a minor in business administration. As a Scout, Doug served in various positions, including den chief, assistant patrol leader, patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, and two terms as senior patrol leader. He also was elected into the Order of the Arrow. Doug’s Eagle project involved designing and constructing six movable wooden benches and planting and mulching near the entrance of Middletown United Methodist.

Phillip Glen Tompkins graduated from Middletown High School South last spring. He attends Brookdale Community College, studying business administration. Phillip’s Scout accomplishments include serving as an assistant patrol leader, patrol leader, and troop guide. His Eagle Scout project involved designing and building a portable chicken coop from non-toxic materials for OASIS TLC.

Founded in 1956, the leadership of BSA Troop 32 believes that in teaching a boy outdoor skills, self reliance, respect for nature, and respect for others while promoting community service increases his ability to give back to his family, his country, and himself. Troop 32 provides an active outdoor program and reinforces the ideals put forth by the Scout Oath and Scout Law. Troop 32 believes strongly in giving back to the community, which includes conducting food drives for local pantries, participating in civic events, and completing Eagle projects aimed to assist local organizations.