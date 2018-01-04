School Closings and Delays

SCHOOL DISTRICT CLOSINGS AND DELAYS:
As of 6:30 a.m. January 4, 2018
Monmouth County school districts
- Asbury Park: Closed Thursday.
- Atlantic Highlands: Closed Thursday.
- Avon: Closed Thursday.
- Belmar Elementary School: Closed Thursday.
- Belmar St. Rose High School: Closed Thursday.
- Bradley Beach: Closed Thursday.
- Brielle: Closed Thursday.
- Christian Brothers Academy: Closed Thursday.
- Colts Neck: Closed Thursday.
- Eatontown: Closed Thursday.
- Fair Haven: Closed Thursday.
- Farmingdale: Closed Thursday.
- Freehold Borough: Closed Thursday.
- Freehold Regional: Closed Thursday.
- Freehold Township: Closed Thursday.
- Hazlet: Closed Thursday.
- Henry Hudson Regional School: Closed Thursday.
- Highlands: Closed Thursday.
- Holmdel: Closed Thursday.
- Holmdel - Saint John Vianney High School: Closed Thursday.
- Howell: Closed Thursday.
- Keansburg: Closed Thursday.
- Keyport: Public schools closed Thursday, according to the district's website. Keyport High School closed Thursday and Friday.
- Little Silver: Closed Thursday.
- Long Branch: Closed Thursday. Childcare closed as well.
- Manalapan-Englishtown: Closed Thursday.
- Manasquan: Closed Thursday. "High School Fall Block PARCC testing for students currently enrolled in Algebra I, Geometry and Algebra II scheduled to begin Friday, will be now be rescheduled and begin on Monday, Jan 8th, concluding Wednesday Jan 10th," according to the district's website.
- Marlboro: Closed Thursday.
- Matawan-Aberdeen: Closed Thursday.
- Middletown: Closed Thursday.
- Middletown Mater Dei Preparatory School: Closed Thursday.
- Middletown Oak Hill Academy: Closed Thursday.
- Millstone: Closed Thursday.
- Monmouth Beach: Closed Thursday.
- Monmouth County Vocational: Closed Thursday.
- Monmouth Regional: Closed Thursday.
- Monmouth-Ocean Educational Services Commission: Closed Thursday.
- Neptune City Woodrow Wilson School: Closed Thursday.
- Neptune: Closed Thursday. After-school and evening activities canceled.
- Neptune Holy Innocents Elementary School: Closed Thursday.
- Ocean Township: Closed Thursday.
- Oceanport: Closed Thursday.
- Red Bank: Closed Thursday.
- Red Bank Regional: Closed Thursday.
- Red Bank Catholic High School: Closed Thursday.
- Rumson: Closed Thursday.
- Sea Girt: Closed Thursday.
- Shore Regional High School: Closed Thursday.
- Shrewsbury: Delayed opening of 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Morning Pre-K canceled.
- Spring Lake Heights: Closed Thursday.
- Tinton Falls: Closed Thursday.
- Union Beach: Closed Thursday.
- Upper Freehold Regional: Closed Thursday.
- Wall: Closed Thursday.