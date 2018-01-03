CBA Mother's Club Put Focus Back on Organization's Roots

PHOTO: Executive board members (l-r) Christine Dyer, Communications Officer from Middletown, Beth Caruso, Vice President from Manalapan, Lisa Murray, President from Middletown, Lauren Gorski, Treasurer from Tinton Falls, and Lynn Retterer, Secretary from Atlantic Highlands.

LINCROFT, N.J. – A staple at Christian Brothers Academy making a comeback in a big way.

While never gone from campus life, the CBA Mothers’ Club has taken on many different iterations throughout the years. But perhaps the club has been the most successful when continuing their original tradition: raising funds for CBA financial aid, scholarships and student programs.

Founded in 1975, the Mothers’ Club has been known for hosting lively events throughout the year, but its core mission has always been to reward young men with a CBA education that they could not afford otherwise.

In 2016-17, the Mothers’ Club raised over $150,000 for CBA financial aid and scholarships. Those generous donations helped over 100 students make the CBA tuition more affordable for their families. “I think the Mothers’ Club is so important to CBA because the funds we raise enable us to give back to the school in order to support various great CBA initiatives,” Club President Lisa Murray said. “Whether it’s being able to support scholarships or new student clubs, all funds help expand those programs’ efforts.”

One of their biggest fundraising events of the school year is the CBA Mothers’ Club Casino Night, which the mothers open to the entire community. Taking place on January 28, 2018 at Battleground Country Club, Casino Night features a night of three-card poker, blackjack, roulette, craps and several more games. Raffle tickets are won in lieu of cash for a chance to win amazing prizes that are generously donated by faithful CBA supporters. In addition, there is live entertainment, cocktails and a dinner buffet.

Other popular events presented by the Mothers’ Club include their fall luncheon, which once again sold out this October, and the Craft Fair in March, where vendors can sell their beautiful creations. However, the Mothers’ Club does not confine itself to just fundraising, as they also host student and parent favorite events.

The Mothers’ Club hosts a one-of-a-kind event each spring: the CBA Mother-Son Dinner. Affectionately dubbed the “Mom Prom,” the Mothers’ Club creates a gala-like atmosphere for this special night where CBA mothers can spend time with their sons, while meeting and socializing with other families.

“As a mother of four sons who have attended CBA, I feel it is also my way of giving back to show my appreciation and gratitude for all of our good blessings,” Murray said. “CBA has been such a positive and influential part of our family.”

For more information on the CBA Mothers’ Club and their core mission, visit www.cbalincroftnj.org/mothersclub.