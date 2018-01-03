Battle of the Bands for Homeless Vets

Red Bank Elks Motorcycle Committee and Van Brunt Logistics

RED BANK, NJ - Red Bank Elks Motorcycle Committee has announced dates for a special event to raise money for homeless Veterans in the Red Bank area. This event scheduled to take the stage January 13, 2018 from 4pm to 10 pm at the Red Bank Elks Lodge. This unique live performance event will highlight “Real Music by Real Musicians” – an ethos Prince consistently championed through his life, creative works and incendiary live performances. 7 local bands have been selected to participate in this event.

Each of these bands are local to the area and playing to battle it out to be named Red Bank’s Hottest Band 2018. The ticket price is $10.00 advance purchase til January 5, 2018 or $15.00 after January 5th. Tickets can be purchased at the door, at the lodge after 5pm- 10pm 7 days a week (Just ring the doorbell) or by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . There is a bar menu available and drink specials. This is a 21 and over event and indoors. You can find out more information by going to www.redbankelksmcevents.com or Red Bank Elks Motorcycle Committee Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RBELKSMC/.

Red Bank Elks Motorcycle Committee has brought in local businesses as sponsors. Our Headlining sponsor is Van Brunt Logistics owned and operated by Anthony Scocco, a local Red Bank Elk, he will be supplying the 500.00 prize money for the event. We have 2 Keynote Sponsors World Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram of Shrewsbury and Queen Vacuum a local carpet care company in Red Bank. Working together the Elks Motorcycle Committee is able to host an event where all the proceeds can go to homeless Veterans. This event will not only host amazing sponsors, it will also have some amazing well known judges to help name the best band of 2018. The Judges are as follow John DiStasio from Slip Mickey, Chuck the manager of Light my fire, Anthony LePre a Red Bank Elk and Beth Kallareo from Van Brunt Logistics. We do currently have one Judge position open, we are hoping to bring in Dan Prestup the drummer from Rock of Ages and Midnight Eternal, but if you are interested please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The band lineup is as follows: The Dirty Shine playing blues, soul and rock; VyntEdge playing classic rock from the 60s-90s; The Slims playing funk and pop; Cigar Box Stompers playing blues; Shut Up Gus playing rock, pop and country; Careless Rapture playing rock; Me and the 3 Others playing rock. The judging is separated into 3 main categories: 1. Appearance and crowd pleasing 2. Sound 3. Crowd noise at the end of the night one band will be named Red Banks hottest band for 2018 presented with a large trophy, each member will be presented with a small trophy and a 500.00 check. The winning band will be invited to come back in 2019 to protect their title.

Battle of the Bands is an amazing show of community involvement. Everyone participating in this event is a volunteer, taking time out of their life to help homeless Veterans and raise awareness. The behind the scenes people involved in putting this event together is the Red Bank Elks Motorcycle Committee. The Elks MC rides for charity and raises hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for special needs children, our Veterans and local charities. This Battle of the Bands event and their Summer Bash on the River are their two biggest fundraisers they host at the Red Bank Elks lodge. Please for more information reach out to Chemayne Myers, Public Relations for the Elks Motorcycle Committee.

Battle of the Bands for Homeless Veterans

Red Bank Elks Lodge

40 W. Front Street

Red Bank, NJ 07701

January 13, 2018

4pm-10pm

$15.00 after the 5th and at the door

Tickets sold after 5pm- 7 days a week at the Red Bank Elks Lodge or by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

