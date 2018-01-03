Asbury Park Stabbing Victim Identified

FREEHOLD – Raymundo Merino-Ruiz, 27, of Sewell Avenue in Asbury Park, is identified as the victim of the New Year’s Eve stabbing homicide in the city, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Law enforcement officers continue to seek the public’s help to obtain more information surrounding the New Year’s Eve stabbing death of Merino-Ruiz, who died after he was stabbed at a Sewall Avenue apartment.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Asbury Park Police are looking to speak with Fabian Vazquez-Quiroz in connection with the stabbing. The subject is only wanted for questioning and no charges are pending.

Asbury Park police responded to a 911 call at 11:05 p.m. reporting a victim was stabbed. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township where he was pronounced deceased at 11:32 p.m.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Patrick Petruzziello of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Detective Sgt. Daniel Kowsaluk of the Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous, but who has information about a crime can contact the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.