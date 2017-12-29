MakerTeens, College Prep, a Painting Party, & More at the Middletown Library for Teens January 2018

Middletown, NJ- The Middletown Township Public Library will be having a variety of programs and activities this January for teenagers in grades 6-12. We will be having programs to assist with school, activities to get your creativity flowing, and programs to get you making and thinking. We also have opportunities to volunteer at the library. There is so much to offer for both middle and high schoolers, and of course we have books, movies, and audiobooks too!

To help with your schoolwork and future planning, the library will have four different programs this month. First, we have Math Tutoring every Tuesday from 3:30-5:00. You will be paired with a volunteer honors high school student who can help you understand what you are learning in math class.

Also, Tuesday nights at 7pm we have Study Skills for Success. Two A+ students share their secrets and strategies to effective studying each week in the Teen Room. Next, we will have Foreign LanguageTutoring on Mondays 1/15 and 1/29 at 7:30pm for those who need help with Spanish or French. And finally, for those of you looking to apply for college, The Princeton Review will be coming to proctor a Practice ACT Exam on Saturday, January 20th at 9:30am. Take a full length practice exam and get feedback from The Princeton Review.

For those of you interested in creating and making, we have a great line-up of activities this month.

Play board games at Tabletop Gaming on Wednesday, 1/3 at 7pm. Come to MakerTeens: Bullet Journals on Friday, January 5th at 3:30pm to learn how to organize yourself in a fun way. Or, come to MakerTeens: 3D Printing on Friday, January 26th at 3:30pm to learn how to use TinkerCad to make and print a 3D object. If you like acting, we have 4H Theatre Club for Teens on Monday, January 8th at 7pm. Or, learn to crochet and be part of our Teen Community Service Project, Crochet for a Cause on Thursdays at 3:30pm. We will create crocheted items and donate them to Project Linus. If you like writing, we have Creative Writing every Monday at 3:30pm. And finally, Pinot’s Palette will be coming to the library to have a Painting Party for Teens on Wednesday, January 31st at 7pm. Learn to paint a beautiful winter scene and take it home!

You can also volunteer at the library. Join our Teen Advisory Board or Teen Reading Committee and represent your school at the library. Apply to join our Teen Volunteer Program, and volunteer at the library. You must be in grades 8-12 to join the Teen Volunteer Program. Sixth and Seventh graders may join the Teen Advisory Board or Crochet for a Cause.

So stop by the Middletown Library and come to one of our many events and activities for middle and high school students. You can sign up for these programs using our online calendar at http://www.mtpl.org or call the library at (732) 671-3700 ext. 340.