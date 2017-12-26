Career Training Info Session Set for Jan. 9

LINCROFT, NJ – Community members interested in starting a new career in health care, automotive technology, veterinary care, education, massage therapy, real estate, welding and other fields are invited to a free information session on Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft.

Attendees can meet one-on-one with industry professionals and explore a variety of in-demand occupations in the Monmouth County region. Brookdale representatives will also be on hand to discuss the college’s short-term training and certificate programs, as well as available grants, scholarships, career placement services and other student benefits.

“This event is designed for residents of all ages who are interested in starting a new, rewarding career or pursuing a lifelong passion,” said Dominic Latorraca, director of workforce training at Brookdale. “Our affordable training programs provide students with the skills, credentials and connections they need to go from the classroom to the workforce as quickly and seamlessly as possible.”

The program will feature keynote talks by Brookdale job placement specialist Gregory Menza, who will discuss in-demand career fields, available salaries and job placement rates, and CentraState Health Care System talent acquisition specialist Kari Prager, who will discuss successful strategies for job seekers in the 21st century. Refreshments will be served.

The information session will be held in the Brookdale Student Life Center, 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. Parking is in lots 6 and 7.

To register or for more information call Cindy Berman at 732-224-2281 or visit www.careerbcc.eventbrite.com.