Little Silver Day - Save the Date

WHAT: SAVE THE DATE – Little Silver Day 2018

WHERE: Little Silver Borough Fields

WHEN: Saturday, June 23, 2018, Rain date Sunday, June 24 (3pm-10pm)

Little Silver, NJ – Little Silver residents are invited to celebrate their home town on Saturday, June 23rd when the ‘Little Silver Day’ festivities kicks off with an afternoon of live music, children’s events, food, adult beverages and a spectacular ending that will light up the night sky. The event, which will be held at the borough’s fields between the library and the Markham Place School behind Borough Hall, will be free for Little Silver residents to attend with nominal fees charged for food and beverages to help support the staging of the event.

In 2015, seven Little Silver residents created a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization called the Little Silver Charitable Foundation to facilitate community events such as Little Silver Day and further support educational, recreation and many other programs within the town. In addition to the inaugural Little Silver Day event in 2016, this group also organized a food-festival in Little Silver last May which featured over 70 Little Silver businesses and community groups.

Plans are well underway for the second ‘Little Silver Day’ community event which will take place this June. Little Silver is a town of approximately 6,000 residents, ideally located minutes from the Jersey Shore beaches and can trace its history back to 1667 when brothers Joseph and Peter Parker first settled the area. Little Silver was incorporated as a borough from portions of Shrewsbury Township by an act of New Jersey Legislation in the spring of 1923.

Rick Brandt, President of the Little Silver Charitable Foundation said, “Many communities around the area have a day for their residents and this will be Little Silver’s Day!” He went on to explain, “This event will highlight the amazing people, businesses and organizations in Little Silver while, providing a platform for all residents to have a stress-free, fun day with their neighbors.”

PHOTO: Images from the 2016 Little Silver Day Celebration

Little Silver Day is made possible by the generosity of families and local businesses sponsoring the event. The Little Silver Charitable Foundation is offering sponsorship opportunities ranging from $250 to $15,000 if you, your family or your business would like to help make this day possible visit www.LSCFInc.com to sponsor.

In 2016, the inaugural Little Silver Day event brought thousands of families together and the same is expected this June! To learn more you can email the Little Silver Charitable Foundation at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by calling Rick Brandt at 908-675-7646.