Red Bank Regional to Host 2017 Albert Martin BUC Basketball Classic December 27, 28 and 30

PHOTO: RBR will host the 2017 Albert Martin Buc Basketball Classic tournament on three days during December 27, 28 and 30 from 12:30 to 5 pm. The basketball tournament, in its 35thyear, was renamed after RBR’s beloved basketball captain who died suddenly in 2012.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - The Red Bank Regional High School (RBR) will host its 35th Annual BUC Classic at the high school on December 27, 28 and 30. This prestigious tournament is one of the longest running holiday tournaments in the Shore Conference and can trace its roots back to the old Asbury Round Ball Tournament, as well as, the Casey Tournament. The first of four games each day begins at 12:30 pm and the last at 5 pm. Entrance fee is $5 adults and $3 students. RBR is located at 101 Ridge Road in Little Silver.

Participants include seven New Jersey high school basketball teams and one from Pittsburgh, PA.

Schedule for day one of the tournament, Wednesday, December 27:

12:30 PM - # 3 Colts Neck Cougars vs #6 vs Shore Regional Blue Devils

2:00 PM - #2 Lakewood Piners vs #7 (Host) Red Bank Buccaneers

3:30 PM - #1 Middletown North Lions vs #8 Freehold Boro Colonials

5:00 PM - #4 Sayreville Bombers vs #5 Seton LaSalle Rebels

RBR has captured the title 12 times in the tournament’s 35-year history. The event was named after beloved former Captain of the Buccaneers, Albert Martin, who died suddenly during the basketball season of 2012-2013.

PHOTO: # 34, RBR former basketball captain. Albert Martin is pictured during a game in 2012. The RBR Buc Classic was renamed in his honor following his sudden and heartbreaking passing in 2012 during his senior year and the BUC’s basketball season.

RBR Athletic Director Del Dal Pra comments, “Albert was a beloved son, brother, friend, teammate and classmate exemplified leadership, courage, strength, and friendship to our entire school and basketball program. The renaming of our annual basketball tournament in Albert’s name has helped our school community and the coaching staff through the healing process and serves as a fitting tribute for a young man who had such a positive impact to the RBR basketball program. Albert will always be a Buc.”