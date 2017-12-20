First Baptist Church of Red Bank Invites You to Dinner

RED BANK, NJ - Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are big days at First Baptist Church in Red Bank, at 84 Maple Ave. On the 24th they are offering 2 worship services, a traditional family gathering at 10:30am and then a 4pm family friendly Christmas Eve candlelight service. Both services are filled with traditional carols that everyone loves to sing followed by a message of the season. But the afternoon service ends promptly at 5pm.

On Christmas Day, families, friends, and our community are invited to a fun sit-down homemade turkey dinner with all of the fixin’s. Our congregation delights in preparing and serving this feast. It starts at 12:00pm and goes until 2pm. This is a grand time to be together even if it is only with your family-for-the-day. And the best part this wonderful meal is totally free. The church always has plenty of parking.

For more information visit www.fbcredbank.com or call the church office at 732.747.0671