Middletown Man Inducted into United States Track and Field Association Hall of Fame

SPRING LAKE, NJ - Dr. Harold Nolan, 70, of Navesink, Middletown Township was officially inducted into the United States Track and Field Association Hall of Fame Masters Division at the association's annual convention, November 29 - December 3, 2017 held in Columbus Ohio. Nolan, a middle distance runner has run in the masters category for the past thirty years, and has won a variety of USATF state and national championships, as well as medaled in a number of world masters championships which are held every two years around the world. He has set a number of state, American and world records at various distances, from 800 meters to 5000 meters, as well as world records as a member of various masters relay teams. USATF is the national governing body of all track related events including track and field, cross country and road races.

A lifelong resident of Middletown, Nolan was an All Shore cross country and track runner while at Middletown (North) High School, a college cross country All-American , and a U.S. Olympic Trials participant. He has won over 100 USATF races in track, cross country, and road races while in both the open and masters divisions, and numerous local races at all distances. In addition to his recent USATF induction, he is also a member of the Middletown High School North Athletic Hall of Fame, the Jersey Shore Athletic Hall of Fame, the Shore Athletic Club Hall of Fame and the John F. Kennedy College Athletic Hall of Fame. He is a fifty two year charter member of the Shore Athletic Club.