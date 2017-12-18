Christian Brothers Academy Seniors Win National Chess Title

PHOTO: It is the second time in three years that CBA has won a national chess title. Credit: Larry Levanti/CBA

LINCROFT, N.J. – For the second time in three years, Christian Brothers Academy seniors have won a national chess championship.

The CBA seniors captured the 2017 Grade 12 National Championship last weekend in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. CBA seniors rallied to defeat powerhouse Stuyvesant from New York City to win the title. The team was led by Daniel Draganoff, who finished fourth overall individually. The CBA senior contingent was rounded out by John-Gabriel Bermudez, Michael Gilbride, Matt Notaro, Brendan Fitzgerald, Kenny Skelton, and Marc Sorrentino.

This is the second national title in three years for CBA. They also won the U1900 championship in 2015. Draganoff was a key piece during the 2015 win as well. He recently obtained an expert ranking by the United States Chess Federation, which is one of the highest honors in U.S. chess play. Just a few weeks ago, CBA won the Grade 12 New Jersey Championship, which was also their second win in three years.

The CBA chess program, led by Mr. Patrick Melosh, has a competitive team and club program that includes upwards of 30 students each year. The program meets two to three times per week and attends events throughout the school year.