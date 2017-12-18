Red Bank Regional Students Sending Get Well Wishes for the Holidays

PHOTO: Displaying their homemade holiday cards as part of the National Cards for Hospitalized Kids initiative are RBR students: (left to right) Claire Lynch, Shrewsbury, Hannah Gazdus, Shrewsbury, Sophie Pouso, Shrewsbury and Summer Smith, Little Silver.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - For two days during the lunch hour in early December, an assembly of Red Bank Regional (RBR) Santa’s helpers gather to create holiday cards to cheer up children who will be spending their holidays in hospitals. This national initiative was adapted by RBR teacher Jennifer Casaine and assisted by RBR Teacher Cassandra Dorn. The National Cards for Hospitalized Kids program began six years ago and is responsible for sending holiday cards to over 100,000 hospitalized children throughout the United States.

Mrs. Casaine states, “This is always a great way for our kids to use their creativity to bring some holiday cheer to other children in difficult circumstances.”

PHOTO: RBR students take two of their lunch periods to create homemade holiday cards to brighten the hearts of children spending their holidays in a hospital. This is part of the National Cards for Hospitalized Kids program.