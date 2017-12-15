Badly Burned Body of Man Found in Neptune

Death Appears Unrelated to Foul Play, No Danger to Public

FREEHOLD – The badly burned body of a 65-year-old man found in Neptune Township Thursday evening does not appear suspicious, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni. Additional post-mortem examination and toxicological screenings of the deceased remain pending.

The unidentified man was discovered after a 911 call to Neptune Township Police. The badly burned body was found in a wooded area located off of Neptune Boulevard often frequented by members of the homeless community.

At this time it appears there is no danger to the public.

The death remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Fire Marshal and Neptune Township Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective John Leibfried at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Department Detective Eric Chun at 732-988-800.