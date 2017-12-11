Christmas Caroling on First Avenue

PHOTO: First Avenue in Atlantic Highlands is decorated for the holiday season. (AHH photo)

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Central Baptist Church is holding their annual night of Christmas Caroling and they invite you to join them for the sights, sounds, and smells of the season!

On Sunday, December 17, musicians from Central Baptist Church will lead everyone in singing their favorite Christmas songs in Veteran’s Park, Atlantic Highlands. Singers can also view the holiday decorations on First Avenue from the park in front of Wells Fargo Bank. The caroling begins at 6 p.m. and carolers will be treated to hot cocoa and apple cider in between songs.

For more information, please call Central Baptist Church at 732-291-8111.