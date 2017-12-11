Red Bank Regional Students Sending Some Sweet Treats to Service Alumni for the Holidays

Above are the Spanish Honor Society officers with their teacher Lisa Boyle and her cousin, Iraq and Afghanistan army veteran Chris Bray. The entire Spanish Honor Society members donated and assembled over 30 stockings of candy destined to RBR alumni service members who cannot come home for the holidays. Pictured left to right are: Ainsley Thislewaite, Red Bank, Andrew Hall, Little Silver; Lisa Boyle, Olivia Smelas, Little Silver, and Chris Bray. The graduation pictures of service alumni U.S. Marines Lance Corporal Emma Gorry, and Lance Corporal Walter Anderson are displayed on the holiday stockings.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - The members of the Red Bank Regional (RBR) Spanish Honor Society conducted their annual treat drive and stocking stuffing event to send to units of our military who cannot come home for the holidays. Their teacher, Lisa Boyle, has organized this effort every year. This year was very special since her inspiration for conducting this effort, her cousin army veteran Chris Bray, joined the effort. Chris Bray has returned to New Jersey as a civilian working in Fort Dix following many years in the military and multiple tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Additionally, this year’s recipients are RBR’s own 2016 graduates, U. S. Marines LCPL, Lance Corporal Walter Anderson, stationed in California, and LCPL Lance Corporal Emma Gorry, stationed in Okinawa. Their units will share the sweet contents of over 30 holiday stockings.

Lisa Boyle states, “This is something we look forward to doing to remember our military every year. It is so special that our efforts will benefit two of our alumni and their units this holiday season.”